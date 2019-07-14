Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of July 15-19

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus S (671-663), 29 S (151-29 Bus) – Milling & paving underway. Expect delays.

Route 130 (676-railroad bridge) – Milling, paving and rumble strips underway. Expect delays.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Appomattox County:

Route 26 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway.

Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes may result in delays.

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 and 60 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway.

Route 20 – Closure in Scottsville area, Albemarle Co may result in changes in traffic pattern and delay from July 22-24.

Route 678 over Rock Island Creek – Structure rehabilitation. Estimated completion mid-Sept.

Route 696 – Closed due to failed box culvert pipe. Detour in place via 613, 694 (Cumberland Co.), 672 and 696 (back to Buckingham County).

Various – Crews will work surfaces, including Rural Rustic roads, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 – Crew will paint lines.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on signals.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strips installation underway.

Routes 15 & 360 – Crew will work on pavement messaging.

Route 360 – Crew will paint lines.

Route 603 (684-744) – Closed July 22 – Aug. 30 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 603, 607, and back to 603.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow and work surfaces.

Cumberland County:

Route 60 – Paving operations, including centerline rumble strips installation.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, including Rural Rustic roads, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 619 (603-623) – Closed. Detour via 619, 603 & 623. Est. comp. summer 2019.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut right of way on secondary routes.

Various – Crews will boom axe and respond to customer concerns.

Volens AHQ – Crew will ditch and daylight signs.

Lynchburg:

Liberty Mtn Dr – Ramp to 460 E closed for roundabout project. Sidewalk, lighting installation.

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Bridge over railroad closed. Detour in place. Expect temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern and rough unpaved surfaces.

Nelson County:

Route 6 (151-29) – Milling, paving and rumble strips 7 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Routes 29 & 151– Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 N (Lovingston, Nelson Middle School – signal) – Milling and paving. Delays likely.

Route 29 S (737-623) –Speed 45, traffic in northbound lanes for box culvert. Est. comp. 8/19.

Route 29 N & S at Route 655 – Construction of turn lanes underway.

Routes 29 & 655 – Intersection improvements.

Route 151 at Route 664 – Turn lane construction, 7 am – 7 pm (M-F). Expect delays.

Route 625, Perry Lane – Rural Rustic project, drainage improvements, grading and paving.

Route 684, Chicken Hollow Rd – Drainage improvements & surface treating. Delays.

Route 814, Campbell’s Mtn Rd – Rural Rustic project, surface treating. Expect delays.

Route 686 over North Fork Tye River (56-687) –Closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 685 West, 56 East and back to 686.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29,Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders. Delays possible.

Route 58 (Halifax/Pittsylvania County line to Whispering Pines Road) – Crew will widen shoulders, install rumble strips, and upgrade guardrail.

Route 649, Kentuck area – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour via 57, 640 & 649. Est. comp. Aug. 9.

Route 662 (707 – 713) – Road closed until Oct. 11 for bridge replacement. Detour via 701 and 640.

Route 687 (689 – 886) – Closed- pipe replacement. Est. comp. July 15. Detour via 689, 649, 886.

Route 745 (719 – 863) – Closed – culvert replacement. Est. comp. Aug. 16. Detour via 863, 744, 719 and back to 745.

Route 874 (875 – 311) – Closed July 17, weather permitting, for pipe replacement. Detour via 875, 58 and 311.

Brosville and Gretna AHQs – Crews will ditch on secondary routes.

Brosville and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will clear items blocking signs.

Gretna, Kentuck, Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides and boom axe.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will mow.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway.

Route 460 – Installation of shoulder rumble strips underway.

Route 622 – Bridge and approach work over NSRR to start soon.

Route 628 (632-360) – Closed July 8-Aug 23 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 628, 632, 630, 360 and back 628.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow and work surfaces.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface treatment – Various surface treatment schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google