Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Jan. 27-31

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various maintenance activities throughout the district. Many of these operations will be mobile in nature; however, motorists should anticipate slow moving equipment, the presence of staff, and possible lane/shoulder/road closure. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge maintenance, guardrail maintenance, brush cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus N, Carter Glass Bridge – Deck patching will take place in right lane.

Route 29 Bypass S (130-210) – Concrete repairs will take place in right lane.

Route 60 (635 – 634) – Crew will repair shoulders. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Route 604 (29 Bus to Izaak Walton Rd) – Crew will pick up litter. Flaggers will assist.

Route 636, Wares Gap Rd– Rural Rustic project. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Route 778, Lowesville area – Crew will boom axe.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 600 – Crew will make slope repairs. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Charlotte County:

Route 652, Craftons Gate AHQ – Rural Rustic project.

Halifax County:

Route 49, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will repair surface.

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ– Crew will clean drop inlet pipe.

Route 360, Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 658, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut limbs.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – 8/20.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows Road –Temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern during project.

Nelson County:

Route 628 – Crew will perform drainage work on Rural Rustic project. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane of traffic only on bridge. Signs and other traffic control alert motorists to this change.

Route 29, Rondo AHQ – Crew will assist with installation of lane dividers.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.

Route 638 (634 – 640) –Closed until 2/14 for bridge repairs. Detour: 640, 685, 646, 642 & 634 to 638.

Route 642 over Shula Rd – Road narrowed to 11’.

Route 727 @ Fall Creek (745-41) –Closed until 2/28 for culvert repairs. Detour: 745, 719, 744 & 41.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Prince Edward County:

Routes 360 and 460 – Crew will boom axe and cut behind guardrail.

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Route 652 (690-460) – Closed until February 1, 2020 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460 & 626.

