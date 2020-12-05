Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Dec. 7-11
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Business – Sidewalk construction in Madison Heights beginning first of year.
Route 130 over NSRR, w of Mad Hgts –One 10’ lane w/signal starting 11/30 for bridge work.
Route 743 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 Bus, Town of Appomattox– Crew will replace pavement messaging.
Route 644 – Crew will replace pipe.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Buckingham County:
Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Campbell County:
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Route 460 Bus – Crew will perform signal maintenance.
Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Route 652 – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour in place.
Route 687 – Repairs underway.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Charlotte County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Cumberland County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Halifax County:
Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. Feb. 2021.
Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Completion date: July 2021.
Route 642 (833-888) – Closed for repairs until Jan. 31. Detour 642, 57, VA 360, US 501 to 642.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.
Nelson County:
Route 29 near Route 56 – Crew will replace signs.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.
Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.
Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.
Route 607 (668 -628) –Closed for bridge construction. Detour: 607, 668, 602, 628 back to 607.
Route 621 (862-861) – Closed for repairs 11/30/2020-1/1/2021. Detour via 862, 311, and 861.
Route 642, Gretna & Kentuck AHQ – Crews will replace pipe.
Route 817 (932-652) – Road closed from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm each day, Dec. 4-7 for geotechnical work. Detour: 817, 932, 969, 652 back to 817.
Route 930 (634 – 643), Gretna AHQ – Crew until 12/14 for maintenance work.
Route 990, Gretna AHQ – Crew will remove debris.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward County:
Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.
Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.
Please note districtwide activities above.