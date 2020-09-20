Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 21-25
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures planned. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.
Route 29 S Business (Carter Glass Bridge – 163) –Milling & paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.
Route 210 (163 – Wright Shop Rd) – Starting Sept. 27, milling & paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.
Route 210 S ramp to Business 29 – Ramp closed and detour in place during pipe repair.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 @ 647, Hummingbird Ln – Right lane closure on US 460 W for turn lane project.
Route 644 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Buckingham County:
Campbell County:
Routes 24/501 and 40 – Crew will mow and boom axe.
Routes 24 & 615 – Crew will ditch.
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Single lane; traffic signal at eastern end of projects. Closed to thru traffic. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Route 663 –Crew will work shoulders.
Charlotte County:
Cumberland County:
Routes 635 & 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.
Halifax County:
Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. date: 2/21.
Route 601 – Roadway alignment project.
Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed through 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.
Red Bank area, Cluster Springs AHQ and various, Volens AHQ – Crews will mow.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.
Nelson County:
Route 151 – Crew will clean ditches. Pilot vehicle will assist motorists.
Routes 613 & 676 – Crew will make surface repairs.
Route 655 – Crew will boom axe.
Route 699 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.
Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.
Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.
Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.
Route 621 (862 – 875), Brosville AHQ – Closed 8 am – 4 pm, Mon – Thurs through 10/6 for Rural Rustic rehab project. Detour via 862, 708, and 875 back to 621.
Route 640, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.
Route 802 (801-29 Bus) – Closed 10/5-11/20 for culvert replacement. Detour: 801 & 29 Bus.
Route 897 (716-716) – Closed thru Oct. 30 for pipe replacement. Detour in place.
Prince Edward County:
Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.
Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
