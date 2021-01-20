Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 25-29

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures planned. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Routes 29 @ 210 ramps, 210 @ 622 and 210 @ 163 – Crew will work on signals.

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr- Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction. Lane closures and delays. Estimated completion November 2021.

Route 130 over RR, w of Mad Hgts –Bridge work, one 10’ lane w/signal starting Feb., 2021.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab Jan. 4 through September 2021. One lane controlled by signal.

Appomattox County:

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 & 60, near Town of Dillwyn – Crew will work pavement messaging.

Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30, 2021.

Route 632 – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work to take place.

Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) and 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Tree pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 501 (Lynchburg – Rustburg) – Crew will replace signs.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Charlotte County:

Cumberland County:

Route 60, Town of Cumberland – Crew will add shoulder stone.

Halifax County:

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. Feb. 2021.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Completion date: July 2021.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 607 (668 -628) –Closed for bridge construction. Detour: 607, 668, 602, 628 back to 607.

Route 792, Gretna AHQ – Crew installing drop inlet.

Route 849 (855-851) – Closed for repairs. Detour 849, 855, 851 to 849.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction to begin.

Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.

