Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Oct. 29-Nov. 2

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Crew will maintain or install signage.

Route 29 Bus –Replace median barrier. Lane closures. Est. comp. – April 2019.

Route 60 (Malcolm Lane – 686) and Route 130 (635-653) – Milling, trenching and paving. Delays likely through Dec. 7.

Route 635 (130-835) – Paving operations. Delays likely through Nov. 1.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 E, Appomattox Bypass –All lanes open. Pavement marking. Est. comp. Fall 2018.

Route 460 – Shoulder widening, rumble strips, guardrail updates. Lane closures likely.

Route 663 over Bent Creek (611-616) – Road closed for bridge deck replacement/repairs. Detour via 616, 615, and 26.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 (15- James River Bridge) – Widening, rumble strips, guardrail work & paving.

Route 633, Andersonville AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will remove debris.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces, and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29/460 – Crew will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge and approach work will take place.

Routes 842, Greenwell Ct & 1532, Jefferson Dr – Closed due to damage from flooding. Alternate routes available.

Charlotte County:

Route 608, Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will work on safety project.

Various – Crews will remove debris, work surfaces, mow, boom axe and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Route 45 – Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Route 600 over Angola Road – Closed for pipe repair. Detour via 600, 653, 638 & 600. Est. comp. Nov. 30.

Various – Crew will remove debris, work surfaces/ditches/shoulders, mow, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 360 over Difficult Creek – West lane closed, 1 lane traffic in each direction eastbound. Repairs underway. Open with reduced travel lanes.

Route 619 (603-623) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via 619, 603 & 623.

Route 664 (675 – Pittsylvania Co. line) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via

Route 667 (657-649) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 667, 650, 603 & 649.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via 683, VA 360 & 680.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Mowing operations.

Various–Crews will work storm-damaged locations and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Liberty Mtn Dr – Ramp to 460 E closed for roundabout project.

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Storm water installation, widening and utility work nearing completion. Temporary lane closures may occur. Bridge over railroad closed for demolition.

Nelson County:

Route 56 – Crew will perform maintenance on signs.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 ramps – Crew will paint and retrace markings.

Route 58 (119 – Pittsylvania Co. line and 62 to 119) – Closed for bridge repairs.Detour via Routes 58, 62, 57 and 119 back to 58.

Route 618 (40-892) – Closed in late October for pipe replacement. Detour via 606, 927 & 40.

Route 645 (626-40) –Closed for pipe repairs. Detour 645, 626 and 40.

Route 655 (726-734) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 655, 726, 58, 734 & back to 655.

Route 656 (688 to Halifax Co line) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 656, 713, & 656.

Route 660 (661-660) – Road closed for shoulder repair. Detour via 660, 360, 661 & back to 660.

Route 697 over Johns Run Creek (57-698) – Road closed until 11/21 for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 57, 729, and 698.

Route 729 over Birch Creek – Road closed 9/23-11/30 for debris removal and bridge repair. Detour using Routes 360, 660 and 820 back to 729.

Route 730 (713-655) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via 730, 728, 729, 713 back to 730.

Route 732 (728-725) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 732, 725, 726, 729, 728 & 732.

Route 745 over stream (863-719) – Road closed 10/15-11/16 for culvert replacement. Detour via 863, 744 and 719.

Route 760 over Georges Creek (1302-790) – Road closed 10/9-11/2 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 790, 935, 40 and 1302.

Route 822 (1428-703)– Road closed for pipe repairs. Detour via Routes 823, 57, 1428 & 822.

Route 912 (360-660) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 912, 660, 360 & back to 912.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will ditch and limb limbs.

Brosville, Gretna and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will mow.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will clean pipe.

Various –Crews will work storm-damaged locations/surfaces, debris removal and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 ramps– Crew will paint and retrace markings.

Route 460 Business near hospital, Town of Farmville – Expect intermittent lane closures during pedestrian trail project. Project completion – May 31, 2019.

Routes 612 and 613 – Road construction. Delays possible.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Signal maintenance – Crews will do preventive maintenance.

