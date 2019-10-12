Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Oct. 14-18

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus – Crew will work on pavement markings.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 648 (622-613) – Closed to thru traffic 7 am to 5:30 pm for approximately. 3 weeks for Rural Rustic project.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on signals.

Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes with detour in place.

Route 460 E (667-689) – Milling and paving operations will result in delays.

Buckingham County:

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 501 (650 – 643) – Milling and paving underway.

Route 501, Brookneal (1149-1128) – Milling and paving from 8pm-6 am starting October 6.

Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Charlotte County:

Phenix AHQ – Crews will perform shoulder work.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns, mow, boom axe and work surfaces.

Cumberland County:

Route 636 and other locations- Crew will work surfaces.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 646 (645-626) – Closed 10/28 – 11/1 for pipe replacement. Detour via 626, 501 & 645.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Route 771 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Route 786 (649-757) – Closed 10/21-12/13 culvert replacement. Detour: 649, 603, 757 & 786.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe and apply shoulder stone.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut right of way.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Expect temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern and rough unpaved surfaces.

Nelson County:

Route 56 – Crew will work on pavement markings.

Route 678 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.

Route 841 (818-612) – Closed 10/28-12/6 for culvert replacement. Detour via 818, 840 and 612.

Route 912, Kentuck AHQ and 927, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work rural rustic projects.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches and clean roadsides.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace pipe and work surfaces.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides, boom axe and work surfaces.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Prince Edward County:

Route 622 (360-624) – Road closure starting Aug. 7 for bridge and approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Route 652 (690 – 460) – Closed Sept. 9-Dec. 13, 2019 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460, 626 and back to 652.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface work– Various surface schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.