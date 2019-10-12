Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Oct. 14-18
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
Amherst County:
Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.
Route 29 Bus – Crew will work on pavement markings.
Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.
Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.
Route 648 (622-613) – Closed to thru traffic 7 am to 5:30 pm for approximately. 3 weeks for Rural Rustic project.
Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on signals.
Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes with detour in place.
Route 460 E (667-689) – Milling and paving operations will result in delays.
Buckingham County:
Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.
Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Campbell County:
Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Route 501 (650 – 643) – Milling and paving underway.
Route 501, Brookneal (1149-1128) – Milling and paving from 8pm-6 am starting October 6.
Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible.
Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.
Charlotte County:
Phenix AHQ – Crews will perform shoulder work.
Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns, mow, boom axe and work surfaces.
Cumberland County:
Route 636 and other locations- Crew will work surfaces.
Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.
Halifax County:
Route 646 (645-626) – Closed 10/28 – 11/1 for pipe replacement. Detour via 626, 501 & 645.
Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.
Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.
Route 771 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.
Route 786 (649-757) – Closed 10/21-12/13 culvert replacement. Detour: 649, 603, 757 & 786.
Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe and apply shoulder stone.
Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut right of way.
Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.
Lynchburg:
Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Expect temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern and rough unpaved surfaces.
Nelson County:
Route 56 – Crew will work on pavement markings.
Route 678 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.
Route 841 (818-612) – Closed 10/28-12/6 for culvert replacement. Detour via 818, 840 and 612.
Route 912, Kentuck AHQ and 927, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work rural rustic projects.
Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches and clean roadsides.
Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace pipe and work surfaces.
Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides, boom axe and work surfaces.
Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.
Prince Edward County:
Route 622 (360-624) – Road closure starting Aug. 7 for bridge and approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.
Route 652 (690 – 460) – Closed Sept. 9-Dec. 13, 2019 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460, 626 and back to 652.
Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces.
District-wide activities:
Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.
Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.
Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.
Surface work– Various surface schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.
