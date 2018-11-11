Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Nov. 12-16

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Crew will maintain or install signage.

Route 29 Bus –Replace median barrier. Lane closures. Est. comp. – April 2019.

Route 60 (Malcolm Lane – 686) and Route 130 (635-653) – Milling, trenching and paving. Delays likely through Dec. 7.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 – Shoulder widening, rumble strips, guardrail updates. Lane closures likely.

Route 663 over Bent Creek (611-616) – Road closed for bridge deck replacement/repairs. Detour via 616, 615, and 26.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 (15- James River Bridge) – Widening, rumble strips, guardrail work & paving.

Route 633, Andersonville AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will remove debris.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces, and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29/460 – Crew will work on ramp lights.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Routes 842, Greenwell Ct & 1532, Jefferson Dr – Closed due to damage from flooding. Alternate routes available.

Charlotte County:

Route 650 – Road closed. Detour in place.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Various – Crews will remove debris, work surfaces, mow, and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Route 45 – Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Route 600 – Closed for repairs. Detour in place.

Route 660 – Closed for pipe repair. Detour via 660, 639, 638, & 640 back to 660. Est. comp. Nov. 30.

Various – Crew will remove debris, work surfaces/ditches/shoulders, mow, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 619 (603-623) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via 619, 603 & 623. Est. comp. June 2019.

Route 667 (657-649) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 667, 650, 603 & 649. Est. comp. March 2019.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. late fall 2019.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will chip and clean debris and repair storm damage.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Mowing operations.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will patch potholes.

Volens AHQ – Crew will cut trees and work shoulders.

Various–Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Liberty Mtn Dr – Ramp to 460 E closed for roundabout project.

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Storm water installation, widening and utility work nearing completion. Temporary lane closures may occur. Bridge over railroad closed for demolition; detour in place.

Nelson County:

Route 56 – Crew will perform maintenance on signs.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S (Mt. Airy AHQ) and various locations (Kentuck AHQ) – Crews will work shoulders.

Route 58 (119 – Pittsylvania Co. line and 62 to 119) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via Routes 58, 62, 57 and 119 back to 58.

Route 618 (40-892) – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour via 606, 927 & 40.

Route 645 (626-40) –Closed for pipe repairs. Detour 645, 626 and 40.

Route 655 (726-734) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 655, 726, 58, 734 & back to 655.

Route 656 (688 to Halifax Co line) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 656, 713, & 656.

Route 660 (661-660) – Road closed for shoulder repair. Detour via 660, 360, 661 & back to 660.

Route 680 over Elkhorn Creek – Weight limit reduced to 8 tons.

Route 685 over Georges Creek (927-868) – Road closed 11/26/18- 3/15/19 for bridge replacement. Detour via 40, 686 and back to 685.

Route 697 over Johns Run Creek (57-698) – Road closed until 11/21 for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 57, 729, and 698.

Route 729 over Birch Creek – Road closed 9/23-11/30 for debris removal and bridge repair. Detour using Routes 360, 660 and 820 back to 729.

Route 730 (713-655) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour via 730, 728, 729, 713 back to 730.

Route 732 (728-725) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 732, 725, 726, 729, 728 & 732.

Route 745 over stream (863-719) – Road closed 10/15-11/16 for culvert replacement. Detour via 863, 744 and 719.

Route 760 (Music Street) – Crew will patch bridge.

Route 822 (1428-703)– Road closed for pipe repairs. Detour via Routes 823, 57, 1428 & 822.

Route 838 (Rondo AHQ) and various locations (Brosville AHQ) – Crews will work ditches.

Route 912 (360-660) – Closed for pipe repairs. Detour via 912, 660, 360 & back to 912.

Various –Crews will mow, work storm-damaged locations and other surfaces, remove debris and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 Business near hospital, Town of Farmville – Expect intermittent lane closures during pedestrian trail project. Project completion – May 31, 2019.

Route 600 over Little Saylers Creek – Closed for repairs. Detour: 600E, 617S, 307W & 600NE.

Routes 612 – Road construction. Delays possible.

Route 613 – Road closed. Detour: 613N, 606E, 601S, 612W, and 611NW back to 613.

Route 686 – Road closed. Detour: 686 SE, 604 S, 666 NW to 686 E.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Signal maintenance – Crews will do preventive maintenance.

