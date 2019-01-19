Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Jan. 21-25
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
Amherst County:
Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed beginning Jan. 28.
Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd)– Road closed January 28 and a signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.
Appomattox County:
None
Buckingham County:
Route 633 – Crew will work shoulders as weather permits.
Various – Crews will work surfaces, and respond to customer concerns.
Campbell County:
Route 29/460 – Crew will work on ramp lights.
Route 29 Business, Main St., Altavista –Bridge closed and detour in place during project to replace bridge and approaches. Estimated completion – May 2021.
Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes.
Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.
Route 842, Greenwell Ct – Closed. Alternate route available. Est. comp. late spring 2019.
Charlotte County:
Route 650 – Road closed. Detour in place. Estimated completion – fall 2019.
Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will mow and boom axe at various locations.
Various – Crews will remove debris, work surfaces, and respond to customer concerns.
Cumberland County:
Route 600 – Closed for repairs. Detour in place. Estimated completion – early spring 2019.
Route 647 – Closed for repairs. Estimated completion – winter 2019.
Route 660 – Closed. Estimated completion – late winter.
Various – Crew will remove debris, work surfaces/ditches/shoulders, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.
Danville:
Route 29 N over Barkers Branch – Changes in traffic pattern during repairs. Slow down and follow signs and other traffic control devices.
Halifax County:
Route 501 – Crews will maintain and repair pavement messages and work signs.
Route 619 (603-623) – Closed. Detour via 619, 603 & 623. Est. comp. summer 2019.
Route 667 (657-649) – Closed.. Detour via 667, 650, 603 & 649. Est. comp. late summer 2019.
Route 683 (680-685) – Closed-bridge repairs. Detour via 683, VA 360 & 680. Estimated completion – fall 2020.
Bethel AHQ – Crew will work surfaces.
Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut right of way and boom axe.
Bethel and Volens AHQs – Crews will clean up storm debris.
Various–Crews will respond to customer requests.
Lynchburg:
Liberty Mtn Dr – Ramp to 460 E closed for roundabout project.
Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Storm water installation, widening and sidewalk construction underway. Temporary lane closures may occur. Bridge over railroad closed for demolition; detour in place.
Nelson County:
Route 29 – Crew will perform maintenance on signs.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 58 W (Sandy Creek) – Closed for bridge repairs. Westbound using one lane of 58 E. Estimated completion – Early spring 2019.
Route 618 (40-892) – Closed. Detour via 606, 927 & 40. Est. comp. late winter/early spring.
Route 655 (726-734) – Closed. Detour via 655, 726, 58, & 734. Est. comp. spring/summer 2019.
Route 656 (688 to county line) – Closed. Detour via 656, 713, & 656. Est. comp. Fall 2019.
Route 660 – Closed for repairs until early spring 2019.
Route 667 (657-649) – Closed until March for pipe repairs. Detour via Routes 650, 603 and 649.
Route 685 over Georges Creek (927-868) – Road closed until late April for bridge replacement. Detour via 40, 686 and back to 685.
Route 723 (723 – 360) – Closed. Detour via 729 & 732. Est. completion – Early Summer 2019
Route 729 over Birch Creek – Closed-bridge repair. Detour via 360, 660 and 820 back to 729.
Route 730, Countyside Dr. – Closed. Temporary bridge to be installed by summer 2019. Estimated completion of new structure – Fall 2020.
Route 730, Wilkerson Road – Closed. Estimated completion late winter.
Route 732 (728-725) – Closed. Detour via 732, 725, 726, 729, & 728. Est. comp. summer 2019.
Route 745 (863–718) – Closed-culvert replacement through late January. Detour via Routes 863, 744 and 719, back to 745.
Route 787 (799 – 605) – Closed until Feb. 22, 2019 for pipe replacement. Detour via 605, 705 and 799.
Route 822 (1428-703)– Closed. Detour via Routes 823, 57, 1428 & 822. Est. comp. early spring.
Route 825 (717 – 716) –Closed- repairs until mid-June.
Route 912 (360-660) – Under repair. Detour via 912, 660, & 360. Est. comp – summer 2019.
Route 1502 –Structure in design. Estimated completion – fall 2019.
Brosville AHQ – Crew will clean ditches, and replace pipe on secondary routes.
Gretna AHQ – Crew will work mailbox turnouts, clean downed trees and open up mainline/driveway pipe.
Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will boom axe.
Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean debris.
Various –Crews will respond to customers and work surfaces/shoulders.
Prince Edward County:
Route 460 Business near hospital, Town of Farmville – Expect intermittent lane closures during pedestrian trail project. Project completion – May 31, 2019.
Route 600 over Little Saylers Creek – Closed for repairs. Detour: 600E, 617S, 307W & 600NE.
Routes 612 – Road construction. Delays possible.
Route 613 –Closed. Detour: 613N, 606E, 601S, 612W, & 611NW. Est. comp. spring 2019.
Route 686 – Road closed. Detour: 686 SE, 604 S, 666 NW to 686 E. Est. comp. late winter.
Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, mow, clean roadsides and respond to customer concerns.
District-wide activities:
Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.
Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.
Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.
Signal maintenance – Crews will do preventive maintenance.