Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Routes 29 and 210 – Milling and paving will take place July 20 – September 1.

Route 29 Bus @ Route 766, and Route 130 – Crew will work signals.

Route 56 – Paving operations.

Route 610 and 754 – Crew will replace pipe.

Routes 622, 635 (60 – 688), 647 and 688 – Surface repairs.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 @ 647, Hummingbird Ln – Right lane closure on US 460 W for turn lane project.

Route 460, near Town of Appomattox – Crew will work signs.

Routes 616, 655, 656, 659, and 684 – Crew will pave.

Route 644 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Routes 24/501 and 40– Crew will mow and boom axe. Watch for slow moving equipment.

Routes 24 near Evington – Crew will work signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 W (Martin St – Candlers Mtn overpass – Paving from 8 pm to 6 am.

Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Single lane w/ traffic signal at eastern end of projects. Closed to thru traffic until further notice. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 646 – Crew will make surface repairs.

Route 652 – Detour in place Aug. 24-Sept. 4 for pipe replacement.

Route 660 (29/460 – 665) – Closed until Sept. 4 for bridge work. Detour 665, 501, & 29/460.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Routes 635 & 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Route 644 (631 – 600) – Road closed Aug. 3 – Sept. 11 for bridge replacement. Detour via Routes 631, and 600 to 644.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 58 & 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures, changes in traffic pattern may occur due to streetscape project.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project.

Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed 9/8 – 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement project over railroad starting June 1. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed will be 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Route 460 W (Martin St. – Candlers Mtn. Rd.) – Milling and paving will begin August 30.

Nelson County:

Route 29 – Milling and paving will take place July 20 – September 1.

Route 60 – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 645 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 626 (809 – 40) – Closed 7am – 5 pm each weekday through Sept. 2. Detour in place via 8809, 629, 890, and 40 back to 626.

Route 885, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will install pipe.

Route 897 (716-716) – Closed thru Oct. 30 for pipe replacement. Detour in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

