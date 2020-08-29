Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.
Routes 29 and 210 – Milling and paving will take place July 20 – September 1.
Route 29 Bus @ Route 766, and Route 130 – Crew will work signals.
Route 56 – Paving operations.
Route 610 and 754 – Crew will replace pipe.
Routes 622, 635 (60 – 688), 647 and 688 – Surface repairs.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 @ 647, Hummingbird Ln – Right lane closure on US 460 W for turn lane project.
Route 460, near Town of Appomattox – Crew will work signs.
Routes 616, 655, 656, 659, and 684 – Crew will pave.
Route 644 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Buckingham County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Campbell County:
Routes 24/501 and 40– Crew will mow and boom axe. Watch for slow moving equipment.
Routes 24 near Evington – Crew will work signs.
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Route 460 W (Martin St – Candlers Mtn overpass – Paving from 8 pm to 6 am.
Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Single lane w/ traffic signal at eastern end of projects. Closed to thru traffic until further notice. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Route 646 – Crew will make surface repairs.
Route 652 – Detour in place Aug. 24-Sept. 4 for pipe replacement.
Route 660 (29/460 – 665) – Closed until Sept. 4 for bridge work. Detour 665, 501, & 29/460.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Charlotte County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Cumberland County:
Routes 635 & 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.
Route 644 (631 – 600) – Road closed Aug. 3 – Sept. 11 for bridge replacement. Detour via Routes 631, and 600 to 644.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Halifax County:
Routes 58 & 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.
Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures, changes in traffic pattern may occur due to streetscape project.
Route 601 – Roadway alignment project.
Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed 9/8 – 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement project over railroad starting June 1. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed will be 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.
Route 460 W (Martin St. – Candlers Mtn. Rd.) – Milling and paving will begin August 30.
Nelson County:
Route 29 – Milling and paving will take place July 20 – September 1.
Route 60 – Crew will paint long lines.
Route 645 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.
Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.
Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.
Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.
Route 626 (809 – 40) – Closed 7am – 5 pm each weekday through Sept. 2. Detour in place via 8809, 629, 890, and 40 back to 626.
Route 885, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will install pipe.
Route 897 (716-716) – Closed thru Oct. 30 for pipe replacement. Detour in place.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward County:
Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.
Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.