Lynchburg District road, bridge update

Over a week after the rain and wind of Tropical Storm Michael took aim on the Commonwealth, VDOT continues to assess roads and bridges in the Lynchburg District affected by the storm.

By the time Michael exited the area, over 220 road and 360 structures were under water and as of today (Friday, October 19) only six short-term closures, in addition to the long-term closures below, remain.

“I am very grateful to VDOT employees—Lynchburg and Culpeper Districts, contractors, and materials suppliers who have all pulled together and accomplished a huge amount of work in such a short time. I am also grateful to the traveling public for working with us to safely drive detours and work zones free of distractions,” said Chris Winstead, P.E., District Engineer.

Employees conducted 397 assessments on 367 structures in less than one week’s time, repeating inspections on some structures as floodwaters receded further. Damage to fifteen structures in three counties – Halifax, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward- have long-term impacts with repairs/replacements taking from two weeks to an undetermined completion date.

Structures on two primary routes were among those damaged. Work on US 58 East and West over Sandy Creek (two bridges) in Halifax County is already underway and the current detour will remain in place for approximately eight weeks. In addition, the bridge on US 360 W over Difficult Creek, also under repair, will be closed approximately two weeks.

Numerous roads remain closed due to damage, as well. A current preliminary estimate of damage to structures and roadways is between $16 and $18 million. This number may fluctuate upon further exploration of sites.

Dale R. Totten, P.E., Lynchburg District Maintenance Engineer stated, “We have challenges ahead of us but we are intent on accomplishing this work in a safe, efficient and fiscally-responsible manner. Despite these additional expenses, we will address any winter weather or safety issues as we would at any time and will continue to evaluate our budget, as needed.”

A list of long-term structure impacts is available on the VDOT website, Travel Center, Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories, Lynchburg District.

The Lynchburg District covers the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.

