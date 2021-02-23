Luxury customized skincare products made simple

Published Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, 4:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When we’re about to drop some serious cash on a luxury skincare product, we need it to get the job done. Luxury skincare is a serious investment both financially and for your wellbeing, so it could not be more essential to find the product or products for you.

It doesn’t have to be this difficult. You just have to find the right company to get behind that will give you what you want in a straightforward way without all of the confusion.

Stop the search

When you’re shopping around for a luxury skincare product, you can easily get overwhelmed by the various options at your disposal when it comes to ingredients. Is retinol what you need? Do you want more all-natural ingredients like tea tree oil or turmeric? Is coconut oil good or bad?

If you’re putting some money into a skincare product, you should expect only the best quality ingredients that won’t make you break out or dry you out. You don’t want to trade out one skin problem for another and be out hundreds of dollars.

But how do you know what to look for and what to avoid? With cheaper products, it’s easier to do a trial and error sort of scenario, picking out a bunch of products and just rotating through them until you find one that works. But if you’re investing in higher-end skincare, you don’t have that as an option. You don’t want to keep pouring money into a never-ending cycle of useless skincare.

Is there any way to know if it will work for you before you buy it? Yes, there is.

Proven can help

If you’re exhausted from hours of research into every ingredient in the luxury skincare you may want to buy, search no more. The answer to your worries is as easy as hopping on the internet and taking a quiz. Proven’s customized skin care products could be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s why.

Personalized luxury skin care

No more wasting time. Proven’s skincare starts by giving you a particular quiz that has questions on every aspect of your life. And yes, we mean every.

They’ll spend the time on the front end getting to know what your skin concerns are, but that’s not all. They also ask questions on everything ranging from how much time you spend outside, how active your lifestyle is, what your diet is like, and even how much time you spend in front of a screen every day.

They’ll even cover the outdoor conditions exactly where you live, including UV rays, weather, and air quality. You may not think of it, but even your water quality can affect your skincare needs.

Take out the guesswork

In today’s age of an overwhelming amount of knowledge, it can be nearly impossible to figure out just what it is that you want and need. Skincare is no exception to this rule. There are so many schools of thought about what you can and cannot use in skincare that you may even just end up not buying something in the first place.

With advanced technology and scientifically proven results, you can trust that Proven will provide you with a simple daily routine to revolutionize your skincare regimen.

Story by Stephen Holm

Related

Comments