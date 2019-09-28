Luria urging Congress to fund infrastructure projects in military communities
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) this week led a bipartisan letter to leadership of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, urging them to authorize the Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) at $100 million in the Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Report for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
Last year Congress created the DCIP, which provides grants to assist state and local governments in addressing deficiencies in community infrastructure projects; however, Congress did not appropriate any funds for DCIP. Congresswoman Luria and the letter’s other signers called DCIP “a long-overdue investment in our nation’s defense infrastructure that will support readiness and family welfare.”
DCIP grants would be used for projects outside of military installations, but that support military installations. Such projects include transportation development to ease traffic congestion and upgrades to schools, hospitals, utilities, and more.
Virginia’s Second Congressional District is home to eight military installations covering all branches, and they are an integral part of our community. The DCIP will help improve infrastructure in Hampton Roads and enhance readiness in the region.
“As a Navy veteran representing Hampton Roads, I know America’s military communities desperately need funding for infrastructure projects to promote readiness,” Congresswoman Luria said. “The Defense Community Infrastructure Program amounts to a critical investment for our country. These projects are vitally important to the strength of our national security infrastructure, as well as the welfare of our servicemembers and their families.”
