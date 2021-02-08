Luria urges Biden administration to invest in rural broadband

Congresswoman Elaine Luria and her colleagues on the bipartisan House Rural Broadband Caucus wrote a letter to the Biden administration Monday urging the president to include investments for rural broadband in his infrastructure proposal for Congress.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the necessity of broadband for gainful employment, distanced learning, and safely reopening small businesses. Yet, one in three rural Virginians still lack access to high-speed internet and the digital divide between rural and urban communities continues to grow,” said Luria, who represents the Second District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives. “As a member of the House Rural Broadband Caucus, I will continue to work alongside colleagues on both sides of the aisle to advocate for increased investment in this critical infrastructure.”

“As you develop your infrastructure proposal to present to Congress, we write to urge you to include investments that will bring the benefits of broadband connectivity to unserved rural America and tribal areas,” writes the House Rural Broadband Caucus. “In the 21st Century, high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury amenity, but rather an essential service for homes and businesses in this interconnected world. No other technology has produced as much innovation, competition, and economic growth.”

