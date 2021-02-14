first bank  

Luria urges Biden administration to fund Colonial Parkway repair in 2021 budget

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, 11:04 am

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in sending a letter urging the Department of the Interior to use Great American Outdoors Act funding to repair Colonial Parkway in the President’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget request.

Colonial Parkway is a 23-mile scenic roadway that connects Jamestown, Williamsburg, and Yorktown. Commuters and tourists alike depend on this roadway, which is located within Colonial National Historical Park. Unfortunately, the Park has a deferred maintenance backlog totaling $434 million, and parts of Colonial Parkway have fallen into disrepair.

“In Coastal Virginia, commuters and tourists depend on a well-maintained Colonial Parkway to get from place to place safely and efficiently,” Luria said. “Last year, I championed the Great American Outdoors Act, and I urge the Administration to use funds made available by this bill to repair and extend the life of Colonial Parkway.”

Click here to read the letter.


