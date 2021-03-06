Luria to host third annual Congressional Art Competition

Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced that her office will host its third annual Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Second Congressional District.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual non-partisan competition for high school students. Participants will have the opportunity to show their artistic talents to the nation with a chance to have their work hung in the Capitol.

Since 1982 the competition has encouraged students to participate and showcase the importance of art in our culture, history, and society.

“It is always an honor to showcase the talent of local students, and I am looking forward to hosting the Congressional Art Competition for the third time,” Luria said. “Over the past two years, I have been wholeheartedly impressed and inspired by the outstanding submissions. I hope competitions and initiatives like these will inspire future generations to explore their artistic passions.”

Between now and April 23, students from Virginia’s Second Congressional District can submit artwork for the competition. A panel of three judges representing the Eastern Shore, the Peninsula, and the Southside will choose the winners.

The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, and regional winners’ artwork will be displayed in Luria’s district offices.

For more information about the Congressional Art Competition, including rules, deadlines, and eligibility requirements, click here.

