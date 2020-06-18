Luria questions officials on racial disparities in military justice

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Va., participated Tuesday in a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel hearing about racial disparity in the military justice system.

The hearing sought answers on how the military can identify disparities in the services’ justice systems so that the military can take steps to ensure equality for all servicemembers. Luria questioned witnesses regarding data collection on non-judicial punishment and the use of Command Climate Data as a tool to garner more data about race.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran, I know how important it is to address systemic racism to empower every servicemember to protect our nation,” said Luria. “I find the lack of data and reporting requirements deeply concerning, and it may explain why this racial disparity exists. Using Command Climate Data will give leadership a better grasp of the diversity of our troops and allow them to best implement anti-racism protocol to protect our Black servicemembers.”

