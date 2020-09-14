Luria pushing for federal relief for aquaculture, seafood industries

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) has released a letter she sent to congressional leadership on Monday urging them to include robust funding for the aquaculture and seafood industries in upcoming COVID-19 relief legislation.

“Shellfish growers make up more than 80% of Virginia’s aquaculture industry and face unique barriers since most of their products are sold in restaurants rather than grocery stores. As a result, shellfish growers have faced and will continue to experience exceptionally high losses,” said Luria. “This issue impacts hardworking waterman, small businesses, restaurants, and wholesale distributors. We can and must do more to support economic recovery, and I urge Congressional leadership to include additional and robust funding for the aquaculture and seafood industries.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Luria has been a strong voice for the aquaculture and seafood industries, helping to secure $300 million for the fishery and aquaculture industries in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

When the aid was slow to be distributed, Luria called on Secretary Wilbur Ross to rapidly distribute the funds authorized in that crucial bill.

