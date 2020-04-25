Luria pushes for quick action to support Virginia fishery, aquaculture industries

Published Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020, 5:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congresswoman Elaine Luria has joined two bipartisan efforts urging the Department of Commerce to quickly implement relief for the fishery and aquaculture industries.

“Accounting for more than $200 billion in sales and 1.7 million jobs, fisheries and aquaculture are key to the health of regional economies throughout America and Coastal Virginia,” said Luria. “Like many other industries, the fishery and aquaculture industries have endured intense economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic and need monetary relief. We must provide the aid and support needed to ensure Coastal Virginia’s fishery and aquaculture industries continue to thrive in the future.”

In March, Luria supported the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This bill provides $300 million in relief for the fishery and aquaculture industries that have experienced the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a drastically decreased demand for seafood across the U.S. supply chain, which has resulted in a loss of markets.

Luria signed onto two bipartisan initiatives headed by Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) and Congressman Jared Huffman (CA-02). They both urge Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to rapidly implement the economic relief provided by the CARES Act.

The letters also call upon Secretary Ross to work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other stakeholders to provide assistance fairly and transparently.

Click here to view Congressman Wittman’s letter.

Click here to view Congressman Huffman’s letter.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments