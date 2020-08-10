Luria pushes access to non-opioid pain medication to combat addiction crisis

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA) has announced her support of the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act (H.R. 5172), which would address the devastating opioid epidemic by enabling patients and providers to utilize non-opioid pain management therapies and provide separate Medicare reimbursements for these alternative treatments.

“In 2018, an average of three Virginians died of an opioid overdose daily, which is why I support the NOPAIN Act to encourage providers to prescribe non-opioid treatment to limit the possibility of addiction,” said Luria. “By giving doctors and patients an alternate pain medication option with separate Medicare reimbursements, we could stop countless Americans from getting addicted for opioids.”

Under current law, hospitals receive the same payment from Medicare regardless of whether a physician prescribes an opioid or a non-opioid. As a result, hospitals rely on opioids, which are typically dispensed by a pharmacy after discharge at little or no cost to the hospital. The NOPAIN Act would incentivize providers and patients to use non-opioid therapies.

Luria has cosponsored numerous bills to help combat the opioid epidemic. The Lessening Addiction By Enhancing Labeling Opioids Act would require opioids prescribed to patients to have a warning label outlining the possible effects of opioid abuse.

The Fentanyl Sanctions Act address the critical issue of illegal opioid trafficking and would impose sanctions on foreign entities participating in illegal opioid movement.

Luria cosponsored the State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act which reauthorized the State Opioid Response Grants program to provide $1 billion per year to combat the opioid crisis in states across the country.

