Luria praises committee passage of anti-BDS resolution

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) and Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05) praised the House Foreign Affairs Committee for unanimously passing a bipartisan resolution opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, calling it a key step in voicing congressional support for Israel.

The BDS movement attempts to use economic tools to pressure Israel by boycotting Israeli goods and services and punishing individuals and companies who do business with the Jewish state. Committee passage of the anti-BDS resolution, which has 340 cosponsors, paves the way for a full House vote on the legislation.

“Support for Israel has long been a bipartisan pillar of American politics,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Following the committee’s strong endorsement, I hope House leadership will bring this bipartisan resolution to a vote so Congress can reaffirm its close bond with Israel, America’s friend and ally.”

“There is overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress for strengthening our relationship with our vital ally Israel, the leading democracy in the Middle East. The passage of H.Res.46 by the Foreign Affairs Committee is a testament to that,” Congressman Gottheimer said. “I’m looking forward to this measure being brought to a vote on the House floor, to emphasize the broad support for a two-state solution and for combating bias and anti-Semitism.”

Additionally, Congresswoman Luria and Congressman Gottheimer commended the leadership of Congressman Lee Zeldin (NY-01), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. In committee remarks Wednesday, Rep. Zeldin described the BDS movement as “a blatantly anti-Israel and anti-Semitic effort that seeks to delegitimize Israel and attack supporters of Israel.”

