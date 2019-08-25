Luria meets with Military Officers Association of America

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) spoke Friday at a meeting of the Hampton Roads Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, describing her efforts to help servicemembers, military families, and veterans to an audience of local retired military officers, spouses, and guests.

“Advocating for our servicemembers and veterans is one of my top priorities, and meetings like this one help me better serve our Hampton Roads military community,” Congresswoman Luria said. “As a Navy veteran myself, I’m grateful to HRCMOAA for the opportunity to discuss my efforts in Congress. I will continue to work hard, collaborate with colleagues in both parties, and fight for the interests of my Hampton Roads constituents and all servicemembers, veterans, and their families.”

During her speech, Congresswoman Luria discussed her work in Congress to help the families of fallen servicemembers, maintain current levels of military medical personnel in the face of proposed cuts, and more.

Among other topics, Congresswoman Luria mentioned her bipartisan Gold Star Family Tax Relief Act, which the House passed as part of a larger legislative package. That bill would correct a 2017 legislative flaw that raised taxes on the families of fallen servicemembers.

Congresswoman Luria also told attendees that the House-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a provision that would permit the surviving spouses of deceased veterans who are eligible for Survivors Benefit Plan (SBP) annuities and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) to receive the full amount of both of those benefits that have been paid for and earned by the veterans. She remains hopeful this provision will be included in the final NDAA.

Finally, Congresswoman Luria said she has expressed her concerns to the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee regarding the Department of Defense proposal to decrease its medical positions by nearly 20%. She has called any proposal that threatens access to quality care a “non-starter.”

