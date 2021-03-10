Luria, Manning, Meijer, Rice, Gottheimer, Schneider resolution condemns Iran nuclear program

Published Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021, 2:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Iran’s decision to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity is an escalation that sent a clear message that Iran is not interested in joining the community of nations.

This is the basis of a bipartisan House resolution condemning Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon introduce today by Elaine Luria (D-VA-02), Kathy Manning (D-NC-06), Peter Meijer (R-MI-03), Kathleen Rice (D-NY-04), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-05) and Brad Schneider (D-IL-10).

“Iran is a state-sponsor of terrorism and poses an existential threat to our national security and Israel, America’s strongest ally in the region,” Luria said. “Iran cannot be allowed to continue to progress towards a nuclear weapon and the United States must unequivocally condemn their provocations.”

“Iran’s January announcement of their intent to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity is escalatory and must be condemned for bringing the world one step closer to a nuclear Iran,” Manning said. “A nuclear Iran is not only a threat to the United States and Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle East, but also to the entire world.”

“I join with my colleagues in strong opposition to Iran’s latest efforts to increase its uranium enrichment levels,” Rice said. “Iran has a long history of engaging in deceitful behavior, aiding terrorist groups, and threatening the United Sates, Israel, and our other allies. We cannot not let Iran continue its dangerous pursuit of a nuclear weapon.”

“A nuclear-armed Iran would pose an unacceptable threat to the safety and security of the United States, our ally Israel, and the wider region,” Gottheimer said. “The Secretary of State is right: Iran is moving in the wrong direction, making its nuclear program even more dangerous, not less. The United States should do everything it can to extend expiring nuclear restrictions and address Iran’s advanced ballistic missile program and support for terrorism. Fortunately, there is broad, bipartisan support in Congress for preventing Iran from realizing its nuclear ambitions.”

“Serving in Iraq, I saw first-hand the malign influence of Iranian aggression, including its support for extremist groups,” Meijer said. “The Iranian regime’s latest action to increase uranium enrichment—and thereby reduce its nuclear breakout time—poses a direct threat to our allies and shared goals of stability in the region. It must be reversed immediately.”

“Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is of paramount importance to American national security and the security of our international allies. In addition, Iran’s long history of support for terrorist organizations and human rights abuses poses an existential threat to peace across the globe. We must continue working across the aisle in Congress and with our international allies to condemn Iran’s actions and ensure they can never develop a nuclear weapon,” Schneider said.

Related

Comments