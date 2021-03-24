Luria launches Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced this week the creation of the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus.

Joining Luria on the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus are vice chairs Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-20), and Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24). The mission of the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus is to find bipartisan solutions to address the offshore wind industry’s challenges, promote workforce development, and advocate for policies that will strengthen our economy and improve the environment.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital to make robust investments in clean and renewable sources of energy,” Luria said. “In addition to helping us avoid some of the most severe impacts of climate change, expanding offshore wind energy would create long-term job opportunities for countless Americans. I am proud to lead the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus to explore common-ground policies that will make our nation a global offshore wind leader.”

“The Offshore Wind Caucus will bring a bipartisan focus to clean, offshore energy production and ensure the energy and environmental needs of communities are carefully considered in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Van Drew said. “New Jersey’s fishing and tourism industries are critically important to the health of our state, accounting for over $27 billion in annual revenue. This caucus will provide a powerful voice to constituents and stakeholders who live and work in coastal regions across America. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who share my passion for bringing a sensible approach to offshore wind issues in the 117th Congress.”

“Right now, California has an opportunity to work with President Biden towards the ambitious, but achievable, shared goal to secure 100% of our state’s energy from carbon-free sources by 2045,” Panetta said. “Reaching this goal hinges on increasing offshore wind generation. Developing proposals for offshore wind projects off our coasts will require working closely with impacted communities, and my goal as co-chair of this caucus is to ensure that all impacted stakeholders, including coastal residents, fishing communities, and marine conservation interests, are consulted as we all work together to drive down emissions and work towards a clean energy economy.”

“My district on the Central Coast is no stranger to the devastating impacts of climate change. Inaction is already costing us lives, homes, and money and it will only get worse with each passing day. Through pragmatic policies and strategic investment, we can harness the power of offshore wind to combat climate change and grow our economy at the same time,” Carbajal said. “I’ve fought to advance offshore wind development on the Central Coast and look forward to working with my colleagues to advocate for offshore wind in Congress. I am honored to co-chair the Offshore Wind Caucus and eager to begin our work to establish America as a global leader in the burgeoning clean energy sector.”

