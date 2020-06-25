Luria joins virtual town hall with local realtors

Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined members from the Hampton Roads REALTORS Association, the Williamsburg Area Association of REALTORS and the Virginia Peninsula Association of REALTORS for a virtual town hall to discuss the housing challenges facing Coastal Virginians.

“I am grateful for our local realtors for taking the time to speak with me today about initiatives that would help their businesses, homeowners, and the district at large,” said Luria, D-Va. “Expanding access to affordable housing and addressing recurrent flooding is critical to our community, and I will remain an advocate for these core quality of life issues in Congress.”

“On behalf of the Virginia Peninsula Association of REALTORS®, I am pleased that our organization can be part of this Virtual Town Hall with Congresswoman Luria,” said Lindsay Pennington, 2020 VPAR President. “REALTORS® are active in our community and as an industry, we are engaged in so many quality of life issues and with so many people, on a daily basis. We see every day that housing is the foundation of a community’s wealth and health, and we work hard to ensure that the American Dream is available to all people. Allowing our organizations to be part of this outreach with Congresswoman Luria assures that she is aware of all of our issues, from pandemic-related matters to housing affordability, health care, flooding and flood insurance, the economy, safe neighborhoods and communities and many others.”

