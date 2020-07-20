Luria joins members of the Virginia delegation advocating for assisted living facilities

Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined her fellow Virginia congressmembers in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor about concerns regarding the health and wellbeing of residents and staff in nursing homes during COVD-19.

“We cannot afford to pay the price of inaction when it comes to protecting our elderly during COVD-19,” said Luria. “More than half of assisted living facility residents are above age 85, and many have underlying health conditions that could be exacerbated by COVID-19. With 75% of facilities unable to find enough personal protective equipment (PPE), employees at assisted living facilities also put themselves and their families at risk. HHS and FEMA must take immediate action to protect these residents, their loved ones, and employees at these facilities.”

In the letter, the members of Congress call on HHS and FEMA to allocate $5 billion in emergency relief funding for assisted living facilities from the CARES Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, provide guidance to state governments on expanding priority testing, and send more PPE to assisted living facilities.

Throughout this public health emergency, Luria has fought for our assisted living facilities. Last month, she joined a bicameral effort demanding more testing and supplies for long-term care facilities from HHS and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This would help residents and employees protect themselves from COVID-19 by allowing them to follow Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines.

Click here to read the full letter.

