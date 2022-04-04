Luria introduces bill to assist survivors of sexual assault, harassment in the military

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 10:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Rep. Elaine Luria has introduced the Military Sexual Trauma Claims Coordination Act to better assist survivors of sexual assault and harassment in the military access the medical care they need and the compensation they deserve.

Rep. Luria’s legislation will require improved communication and coordination between the Veterans Benefits Administration and Veterans Health Administration when assisting veterans with filing claims.

The legislation would also cut red tape and allow veterans to avoid burdensome bureaucratic processes in submitting basic information between the VBA and the VHA.

“Sexual assault and sexual harassment have no place in our military. We must ensure that survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment are treated respectfully and receive proper care at all stages of the process, including mental health services,” Rep. Luria (D-VA-02) said. “While the Veterans Health Administration has made progress on MST services, survivors still far too often encounter a bureaucratic process that can be retraumatizing. As a 20-year Navy veteran, I am proud to introduce the Military Sexual Trauma Claims Coordination Act, and I am grateful for the MST survivors who assisted in crafting this legislation to better serve veteran survivors.”

Like this: Like Loading...