Luria honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce for bipartisan leadership

Congresswoman Elaine Luria received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise award her support of pro-business legislation and commitment to the bipartisan leadership and constructive governing necessary to move our country forward.

Luria was one of less than three dozen Democrats to win this award.

“As a former small business owner, I’m honored to have earned the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ award,” said Luria. “During my time in Congress, I have advocated for small businesses because they are the backbone of our regional economy. I will continue to reach across the aisle to deliver results for small businesses and ensure they have the support they need to recover from this public health emergency.”

“In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine,” said Thomas J. Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system. I’m proud to recognize these 259 Members of Congress for their commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America’s workforce and on Main Streets across the nation.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce additionally scored representatives on leadership, bipartisanship, and legislation. Congresswoman Luria scored highest among Virginia Democratic colleagues in both the Senate and the House, earning an overall score of 72%.

Luria also had the highest leadership score in the Virginia delegation with a 94% and received a 91% for her bipartisanship score.

