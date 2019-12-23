Luria highlights dangers of healthcare repeal

Published Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, 7:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Va., is offering sharp criticism of the latest judicial effort to dismantle critical life-saving protections for pre-existing conditions, along with all other benefits and protections provided by the Affordable Care Act.

“One of my top priorities is ensuring that Coastal Virginians have access to affordable and quality health care,” Luria said. “Last week, the House advanced an effort to lower the costs of prescription drug costs for millions of Virginians, while the Administration has been working to strip critical protections for tens of millions of Americans– including those with pre-existing conditions. I condemn the verdict of Texas v. U.S. and will oppose all efforts to take away health care from hard working Virginians.”

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2-1 decision in Texas v. U.S. ruled that the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional, casting uncertainty onto the rest of the law.

If upheld, the verdict of Texas v. U.S. would weaken protections and coverage for millions of Virginians, including:

3,441,400 – Virginians who have pre-existing conditions could lose their protections.

2,974,000 – Virginians who could face reinstated lifetime and annual limits on coverage.

642,000 – Virginians could lose all health care coverage.

109,517 – Virginia seniors could have to pay more for their prescription drugs.

59,000 – Young Virginians under age 26 could lose the ability to remain on their parents’ insurance.

Related