Luria fights for tax credits for small business to purchase PPE

Published Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, 11:45 am

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA_02) has signaled her support of the Small Business PPE Tax Credit Act, which aims to provide tax credits of up to $25,000 for small businesses to purchase personal protective equipment for employees.

The tax credits would also be available for nonprofits, veterans’ organizations, independent contractors, and self-employed workers.

“As a former small business owner, I empathize with many of the business community’s frustrations and concerns,” said Luria. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our Coastal Virginia economy, and we must support them during these uncertain times. As businesses across our Commonwealth and nation begin to reopen, it is critical to ensure that they have the resources they need to resume operations safely, which is why I support the Small Business PPE Tax Credit Act.”

