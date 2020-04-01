Luria: COVID-19 funding awarded to Eastern Shore Rural Health

Published Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

HHS awarded grant funding to the Eastern Shore Rural Health System to assist with their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is critical that we give health care providers the resources they need during this national public health emergency,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Va. “Earlier this month, I advocated for the passage of a robust supplemental bill to ensure a comprehensive response to COVID-19. I am glad to see this funding will help our health care providers on the Eastern Shore.”

Earlier this month, Luria supported the passage of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This bill, which later became law, was the first supplemental bill to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplemental package significantly funds research and development of vaccines, prevention, preparedness, and response. It also includes funding for community health centers to improve their medical surge capacity and to procure medical supplies. The Eastern Shore Rural Health System was allocated $81,224 of this important funding.

Luria recently met with leadership from Eastern Shore Rural Health. The Congresswoman and Eastern Shore Rural Health medical officials discussed the needs of health care providers and how hospitals are preparing for the pandemic.

This was just one of many meetings that the congresswoman had with medical professionals. She has actively reached out to officials from the Southside and Peninsula to learn their needs, so she can better serve them during this unprecedented health emergency.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments