Luria cosponsors Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act

Published Saturday, May. 16, 2020, 6:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congresswoman Elaine Luria has signed on as a cosponsor of legislation to reduce America’s dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals and identify medical supply chain vulnerabilities.

The Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act (H.R. 6393) would direct the Department of Defense (DOD) to assess its dependence on foreign entities for drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and pharmaceutical components to identify national security vulnerabilities within the DOD’s medical supply chain.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the importance of assessing vulnerabilities within our medical supply chain from a national security perspective,” said Congresswoman Luria. “I am proud to join this bipartisan effort to reduce our dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals and utilize this data to rebuild our domestic production capacity.”

“Coronavirus has unfortunately been a wake-up call to the danger of American reliance on a hostile foreign power like China for medical supplies,” Congressman Waltz said. “We must identify our supply chain vulnerabilities and build out domestic capacity to eliminate dependence on China and other nations, for the safety and health of all Americans.”

“This pandemic has further underscored the need to look at health care through a national security lens,” Senator Kaine said. “It’s critically important that we gain more knowledge of and control over our medical supply chains to reduce our reliance on other nations and ensure adequate supply in times of crisis. I’m proud of this bipartisan legislation that will allow our federal agencies to determine how the U.S. can strengthen our security and our supply chains.”

In addition to directing the DOD to analyze our foreign dependence on pharmaceuticals, this bill would give the FDA oversight on the volume of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceuticals which is much needed data to determine our dependency and potential risk for drug shortages.

The Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act is the House companion bill to the Senate’s S. 3538, which was introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Christopher Murphy (D-CT).

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments