Luria cosponsors legislation to fight robocall scams

Published Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, 12:05 am

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA) has announced her support of Stop Calling Americans Maliciously (SCAM) Act.

This bill would stop bad actors from stealing money and sensitive information from families with COVID-19 related scams.

“The COVID-19 SCAM Act would prevent many American families from having their hard-earned money stolen by bad actors. During this unprecedented economic and public health crisis, Congress must act swiftly to protect consumers,” said Luria. “That is why I joined my colleagues to support this bipartisan legislation to safeguard Americans from the abusive tactics of fraudulent callers.”

Since taking office, Luria has worked across party lines to ensure that Americans can answer the phone without fear of being scammed. Last year, she supported the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, which would provide relief to Virginians by combating the abusive and unethical practices of robocallers.

Luria also voted to pass the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act to hold robocall scammers accountable.

