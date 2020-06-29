Luria cosponsors bill to expand partnerships with Israel to lessen dependence on China

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Va., has announced her support for the bipartisan Expanding Medical Partnerships with Israel to Lessen Dependence on China (EMPIL-DOC) Act (H.R. 6829), which would better enable cooperation between the United States and Israel to find breakthrough technologies and cures for COVID-19 by authorizing a bilateral grant program.

“The United States and Israel are global leaders in developing innovative biomedical technologies, and the EMPIL-DOC Act would leverage our strong, bilateral relationship to find life-saving drugs and treatments during this public health emergency,” said Congresswoman Luria. “The COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrated why we must work with our allies to respond to this crisis and reduce our dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals.”

The bipartisan EMPIL-DOC Act would authorize a 3-year cooperative grant program between the United States and Israel to enhance scientific partnerships between the two countries and, in doing so, lessen U.S. dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, Luria worked with fellow military veteran, Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL-06), to advance the United States-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act (H.R. 5605), which would leverage research assets and experiences of the U.S. and Israel to develop best practices in the research, diagnosis and treatment of PTSD.

Luria and Waltz have similarly worked together to reduce dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals in supporting the Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act (H.R. 6393).

