Luria convenes first Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board meeting of the 117th Congress

Published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 12:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria convened a Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board meeting this week to discuss environmental issues critical to Coastal Virginia’s economy and way of life.

The meeting marked the first of the 117th Congress and its sixth during Luria’s tenure.

“In Hampton Roads, addressing environmental and conservation concerns is critical to our way of life and our economic vitality. That’s why our Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board provides a constructive venue for assessing solutions at the local, state, and federal level in order to ensure our pristine coastlines are preserved for future generations,” Luria said. “In the midst of a public health emergency and economic crisis, it is more important now than ever that Democrats and Republicans work together at the local, state, and federal level to tackle the challenges caused by climate change that threaten communities throughout Coastal Virginia.”

During the meeting, members reflected upon successes from the past year as well as expressed priorities for 2021. Participants included elected official Delegate Nancy Guy, as well as representatives of federal and local stakeholders and experts including: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Bay Back Restoration Foundation, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Lynnhaven River Now, Sierra Club, Southern Environmental Law Center, the Nature Conservancy, and Virginia Conservation Network.

A focus of the board’s quarterly meeting was a discussion of the pandemic’s impact on aquaculture and agriculture sectors within Virginia.

Related

Comments