Luria, Connolly pressing USPS on reorganization, delays in mail delivery

Published Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, 2:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The oddly timed organizational changes at the U.S. Postal Service have the attention of two members of Virginia’s congressional delegation.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA) joined Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney and 85 bipartisan cosigners to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy inquiring about the changes, which are causing significant delays in delivery across the country.

“We must fully fund and support the U.S. Postal Service, as many Americans rely on postal service to receive medications, important documents, and valuable goods,” Luria said. “Eliminating overtime and allowing postal workers to not follow the high standards set by the USPS for years will hurt rural families, small businesses, and seniors. I am ready to work with USPS and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure speedy, accurate, and reliable postal service for all Coastal Virginians.”

To view the full letter, click here.

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, commented on a letter sent to the committee by USPS to explain the rational and analysis for DeJoy’s reorganization plan.

“This is yet another smokescreen and shallow attempt by the USPS to flout congressional accountability,” Connolly said. “But for the president’s veto threat, the USPS very well would have had federal assistance included in the CARES Act to address the financial crisis exacerbated by the public health pandemic. Postmaster General DeJoy could better use his time by shelving his ‘reorganization plan’ and instead imploring Republicans and the president to provide the Postal Service the financial resources needed to ensure a smooth process of mail in ballots for the November election.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments