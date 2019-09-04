Luria condemns Trump plan to divert funding for border wall

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today voiced strong opposition to the Trump administration’s plan to divert $3.6 billion in military construction funds, including by taking away more than $77 million in funding from four projects in the Hampton Roads region.

“Pulling funding from the military makes our nation less safe and more vulnerable,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Peak military readiness, critical modernization projects, and disaster recovery are top national security priorities in Hampton Roads and beyond. The administration should protect initiatives that keep Virginia and America safe.”

According to Department of Defense communications to Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, the Trump administration plans to take away funding from several Virginia military construction projects in the Hampton Roads region.

At Joint Base Langley-Eustis, a cyber operations facility is slated to lose $10 million, and a Naval Station Norfolk project to replace a hazardous materials warehouse stands to lose $18.5 million; additionally, a Navy Ships Maintenance Facility in Portsmouth will lose $26.1 million and a project to replace a hazardous materials warehouse in Portsmouth $22.5 million, the Senators said.

Since initial plans were revealed earlier this year, Congresswoman Luria has been outspoken in rejecting the Trump administration’s plan to move military funding toward wall construction at the Southern Border. A 20-year Navy veteran, she has signed on to legislation that would limit the Executive Branch’s ability to make uniliteral funding decisions like this one.

