Luria condemns Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong

Congresswoman Elaine Luria voted Monday to condemn the latest steps taken by the Government of the People’s Republic of China to stifle dissent in Hong Kong and intimidate pro-democracy forces.

H.Res. 130 calls on the PRC to release pro-democracy activists and politicians arrested under draconian national security laws enacted in June 2020 and to respect and uphold the commitments of autonomy and freedom Beijing made to the people of Hong Kong and the international community.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran, I fought to uphold democracy at home and abroad,” Luria said. “Imprisoning dissidents further erodes our trust in China’s commitment to human rights and makes it even more difficult to find common ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and those resisting the oppressive actions of the PRC.”

A group of nine advocates and lawmakers in Hong Kong were sentenced to prison last week because of their participation in anti-government protests in 2019. More than 10,000 people have been arrested in the wake of these protests as Beijing seeks to prevent any political opposition.

