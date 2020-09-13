Luria, colleagues pushing Pentagon on decision to cut funding for Stars and Stripes

The Pentagon appears to be on the course to reversing an earlier decision to cut the $15.5 million in funding for the independent Stars and Stripes military newspaper from its budget.

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria is leading an effort by House colleagues to make sure the Department of Defense follows through.

“Stars and Stripes is an invaluable resource for our servicemembers,” Luria said. “For those that swore an oath to defend and uphold the rights enshrined in the Constitution, Stars and Stripes embodies the American rights to freedom of speech and free press. We stand with the dedicated journalists at Stars and Stripes that have devoted their lives to providing unbiased news, and with the millions of Armed Forces members who benefit from their work.”

The AP is reporting that a formal memo is being drafted that will rescind the earlier order to halt publication of Stars and Stripes, which has been in publication since 1861.

The paper had been on course to publish its last issue on Oct. 1, and for the organization to be dissolved by Jan. 31, 2021.

President Trump intervened in his singular way late last week, tweeting his support for the paper.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Mike Esper, Luria and a group of colleagues noted that the Department of Defense hasn’t yet confirmed the policy reversal.

Story by Chris Graham

