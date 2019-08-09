Luria calls on Senate to take up gun safety bills

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 6:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) is urging the Senate to reconvene and pass commonsense gun safety legislation passed by the House in February.

Sent days after two weekend shootings occurred within hours of each other, the letter urges Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to drop his longstanding blockade on even allowing the House-passed legislation to come to a vote in the chamber he controls.

“Our communities cannot continue to grieve while Senator McConnell refuses to allow a vote on commonsense measures to address gun violence. In the 162 days since the House passed legislation requiring universal background checks, 196 lives have been lost to mass shootings in our country,” Congresswoman Luria said. “It is dereliction of duty for the Senate to remain in recess while our communities live in fear of the next mass shooting.”

Signed by Congresswoman Luria and 213 other House members, the letter urges the Senate to cancel its August recess to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and H.R. 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act. Both bills are bipartisan and enjoy broad support. Although the House passed both bills in February with Congresswoman Luria’s vote, they have not yet been considered in the Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...