Luria calls on SBA to process Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Published Wednesday, May. 6, 2020, 10:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined more than 100 of her House Democratic colleagues in calling on the SBA to more quickly and transparently process Economic Injury Disaster Loan grant applications and provide updates to small businesses who have applied for an EIDL.

“The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is a vital resource for small businesses across Coastal Virginia,” Luria said. “It is unacceptable that many local businesses have yet to receive this necessary assistance and remain uncertain of the status of their application.”

The CARES Act, which Luria voted for, requires the SBA to provide grants up to $10,000 in the form of Economic Injury Disaster Loans. While Congress advocated for a maximum of three days to distribute these grants to applicants, many businesses have been waiting for nearly a month without any updates on the status of their grant application.

These delays are hurting critical small businesses in both Coastal Virginia and across the country.

Luria and her colleagues called for SBA to quickly address the following requests to improve implementation of this program and ensure relief to small businesses:

Create an EIDL application queue to accept new applications and ensure that SBA and Congress will have a comprehensive understanding of the demand by small businesses for EIDL and can address any gaps.

to accept new applications and ensure that SBA and Congress will have a comprehensive understanding of the demand by small businesses for EIDL and can address any gaps. Provide EIDL applicants with an updated status of their application so that small businesses can better assess their financial future.

so that small businesses can better assess their financial future. Provide Congress with daily updates on EIDL processing in order to effectively exercise oversight over SBA’s processing of EIDL.

in order to effectively exercise oversight over SBA’s processing of EIDL. Communicate with Congress on the steps SBA is taking to ensure back-end capacity in order to address ongoing issues regarding web-portal crashing, constituents waiting hours to connect with SBA customer services representatives, and recent news of the inadvertent exposure of personally identifiable information.

The letter can be found here.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments