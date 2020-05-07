Luria calls on IRS to provide COVID-19 hotline for those without internet access

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is calling on the IRS to address ongoing accessibility issues for constituents without internet access.

Without access to the online portal, these constituents are unable to receive timely information or provide updates to the IRS in order to receive their Economic Impact Payment (EIP).

Currently, the IRS does not provide constituents without internet access the option of calling the agency to update their banking or address information in order to receive their Economic Impact Payment in a timely manner.

“It is unacceptable that there is no telephone line option for constituents without internet access and that the IRS has no plan to create a telephone line to implement the direct-to-individuals stimulus payments that Congress authorized,” said Luria, D-Va. “As rural and urban communities alike are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic, it is critical that the IRS and the Treasury Department provide equal access to families without reliable access to broadband.”

The IRS has indicated to congressional offices that without access to the online portal, Americans without internet access will need to wait until next year’s tax filing season to claim the child add-on payment.

