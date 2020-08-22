Luria calls on House leadership to hold vote on America’s Conservation Enhancement Act

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) joined Congressman Bobby Scott (D-VA-03) to call on House leadership to hold a vote on H.R. 925, the America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act.

The bipartisan bill contains provisions that would help restore and clean the Chesapeake Bay, including the Congresswoman’s bill, the Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act.

This provision would authorize $455 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program over the next 5 years to provide funding for local projects and Bay restoration efforts and help states get the resources they need to clean the Chesapeake Bay.

“One of my top priorities in Congress is preserving the Chesapeake Bay for future generations. The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in our country and provides over $100 billion in economic value each year, offering endless recreational opportunities and impressive biodiversity,” said Luria. “In Coastal Virginia, our economy and way of life depend on a clean and thriving Chesapeake Bay. America’s Conservation Enhancement Act contains additional provisions that would improve the health of our local environment and I urge House leadership to bring the it to the floor for a vote.”

Since taking office, Luria has maintained her promise to be a strong advocate for the Chesapeake Bay. Luria fought to secure $90.5 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program in the Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations package, which passed the House. This builds on her legislative successes from last year, in which she secured $85 million for the program.

