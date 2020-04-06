Luria calls for dismissal of Thomas Modly

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is calling for the dismissal of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly after recent remarks in which he chastised Capt. Brett Cozier who was fired from the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“TR Sailors are on the frontlines of this pandemic and of our nation’s defense in the Pacific,” Luria said. “Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly’s remarks to the crew show that he is in no way fit to lead our Navy through this trying time. Secretary Esper should immediately fire him.”

