Luria bill to help veterans with disabilities heads to president’s desk

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, 4:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

3587, the Senate companion bill to Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s VA Website Accessibility Act, passed the House and is now headed to President Trump for signature into law.

This bipartisan bill will make VA websites functional for veterans living with hearing or vision loss, directing the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study of all VA websites and kiosks at VA medical facilities to determine whether they are accessible to veterans with disabilities.

The secretary will then submit a report to Congress highlighting which websites are inaccessible and provide a plan to bring those websites into compliance.

“I am proud the House will send to the President’s desk this legislation to eliminate barriers that prevent veterans from receiving the care and benefits they earned,” Luria said. “This bill will ensure that veterans can use the resources available on all VA websites. Our veterans should not have to wait one day longer.”

Related

Comments