Luria backs bill mandating stronger reporting requirements for assisted living facilities

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA) has announced her support for the Assisted Living Facility Coronavirus Reporting Act (H.R. 7463), which would improve the safety of residents, their families, and staff at assisted living facilities by strengthening reporting requirements related to COVID-19 infections.

Specifically, this bill would require states to report weekly and historic COVID-19 data to the CDC and require assisted living facilities to notify federal, state, and local health officials if anyone associated with the facility contracts COVID-19.

“Residents of assisted living facilities are among the most vulnerable to the health effects of COVID-19, and we must do more to protect them. While less than 1% of the American population lives in nursing homes, 42% of all deaths from COVID-19 occurred among residents in these facilities,” said Luria. “This bill will hold nursing homes accountable as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19 and will give the CDC and HHS the data and information they need to advise the public.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Luria has been fighting for residents of assisted living facilities. Last month, she joined Congressman Gerry Connolly (VA-11) in sending a letter urging U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor to provide immediate relief for assisted living facilities.

In June, Luria also joined a bicameral effort demanding more testing and supplies for long-term care facilities from HHS and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

