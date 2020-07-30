Luria backs bill helping homeless veterans through COVID-19

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Va., has signaled her support for the Homeless Veterans Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 7105), which would expand and strengthen Department of Veterans Affairs services for homeless veterans as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our nation faced a homeless veterans’ crisis before COVID-19, and this pandemic has underscored the imperative to address this problem,” said Luria. “The Homeless Veterans Coronavirus Response Act takes steps to ensure our homeless veterans are safe, secure, and healthy during this health and economic crisis. We must expand services and swiftly pass this bill to protect those who have bravely served our country.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the crisis of veteran homelessness that we were already facing, and we must do more to get our nation’s heroes off the streets,” said Congressman Mike Levin (D-CA-49). “Our legislation takes commonsense steps to facilitate shelters, transitional housing, and other services for veterans and their families in the face of public health challenges. We must expand these services as soon as possible, and I’m proud that my friend Rep. Luria, a 20-year Navy veteran, is supporting this critical bipartisan legislation.”

The Homeless Veterans Coronavirus Response Act would provide homeless veterans, including those dependents in per diem grants, with assistance with safety and survival, transportation to support stability and health care, provide access to telehealth services provided by VA, and communication equipment and service for connectivity purposes.

As a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Congresswoman Luria has been fighting for veterans since she arrived in Congress. Most recently, the House passed Luria’s bill, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) Act of 2020 (H.R. 6168), which would put more money in the pockets of American veterans by increasing compensation rates for certain benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

This COLA includes compensation, clothing allowance, and dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC) benefits. This bill would base increases in these benefits on the cost-of-living increase for Social Security recipients.

