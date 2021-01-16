Luria assigned to seat on House Committee on Homeland Security

Published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 3:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congresswoman Elaine Luria has been assigned to the House Committee on Homeland Security, where she will bring an experienced military voice and perspective to security issues facing our nation.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran, I am honored to join the House Committee on Homeland Security,” Luria said. “Especially in light of recent events, I look forward to using my experience to improve oversight and management of our federal response to domestic threats.”

A veteran of deployments supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Luria served at sea on six ships as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer and culminated her 20-year Navy career by commanding a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors.

Luria was one of the first women in the Navy’s nuclear power program and among the first women to serve the entirety of her career on combatant ships.

The House Committee on Homeland Security has jurisdiction over matters related to national defense. It has six subcommittees on transportation and maritime security; emergency preparedness, response, and recovery; border security, facilitation, and operations; cybersecurity, infrastructure protection, and innovation; oversight, management, and accountability; and, intelligence and counterterrorism.

The committee was created in 2002 in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and at the recommendation of the subsequent 9/11 Commission Report.

Related

Comments