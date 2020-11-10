Luria applauds enactment of America’s Conservation Enhancement Act

President Trump has signed the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act (S. 3051), which contains provisions that would help restore and clean the Chesapeake Bay, including Virginia Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s bill, the Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act.

Luria’s bill authorizes $455 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program over the next five years to provide funding for local projects and Bay restoration efforts and help states get the resources they need to clean the Chesapeake Bay.

“I am thrilled that President Trump has signed into law this critical legislation that will preserve the Chesapeake Bay for future generations,” Luria said. “The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in our country and provides over $100 billion in economic value each year, offering endless recreational opportunities and impressive biodiversity. In Coastal Virginia, our economy and way of life depend on a clean and thriving Chesapeake Bay, and this legislation is an important step toward ensuring a prosperous future for our community.”

“Right now, when Washington is divided on so many issues, we are grateful that Congress rallied together across party lines to restore wildlife populations and conserve our outdoor heritage,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “At a time when one-third of wildlife are at heightened risk of extinction, the ACE Act will help restore essential wildlife habitat like wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay, address wildlife disease and invasive species, and engage the next generation of sportswomen and men. We thank Rep. Luria for her leadership in advancing bipartisan solutions at a time we need them most.”

