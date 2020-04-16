Luria announces Second District small business hotline

Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced her office’s Small Business Hotline to assist constituents who have questions regarding the SBA rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program and advise local small business owners seeking economic relief through implementation of the CARES Act.

This hotline number will go directly to a dedicated staffer on her team who specializes in small business assistance and economic relief programs within the CARES Act. Small business owners can contact Luria’s Small Business Hotline by dialing (757)-364-7632.

“Small businesses employ 115,00 Coastal Virginians and are the backbone of our local economy. My office stands ready to assist them with navigating red tape to ensure that they receive the economic relief and informational resources they desperately need during this crisis,” Luria said. “As a former small business owner, I share the frustrations felt by small business owners across Hampton Roads who are relying on these economic relief programs to weather this crisis. This hotline will provide them a direct line of communication to my office so that we can provide the information and support they need.”

